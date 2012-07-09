NEW YORK, July 9 Suffolk County has revised its t hree-year b udget deficit to $300 million from an earlier estimate of $530 million, a county official said On Monday.

In March, an independent panel found the gap and said it had to be closed by the end of 2013. Since then, the county has implemented parts of County Executive Steve Bellone's cost-cutting measures and revised estimates on sales tax revenue and expenses, reducing the projected deficit by $230 million.

The major issue regarding benefits and wages for unionized municipal employees remains under negotiation.

The county passed a resolution requiring its approximately 500 management-level employees to contribute to their healthcare costs beginning in November. It is hoping to get the county's 10,000 unionized employees to make a similar commitment, Deputy County Executive Jon Schneider said in an interview.

"The goal is to show leadership amongst management employees, to work with our unions on getting a broader pay-in on health care," said Schneider. The proposed contribution would be scaled to the employee's annual salary.

The county has also reduced overtime costs, amortized its pension contributions, and installed red-light cameras and created a traffic violation bureau to process fines.

Schneider said that after a successful privatization of one county health clinic, his office was looking at transferring the operations of eight others to privately run federally qualified health centers, which often provide a greater number of services and receive better reimbursements than the county.

Suffolk County, which relies heavily on income from its 8.5 percent sales tax, developed a substantial budget shortfall beginning in 2008 when sales tax revenue fell, the real estate market collapsed, and demand for social services rose. (Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman)