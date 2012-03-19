(Spokesman corrects to delete word "scoping" from quote in para seven)

By Joan Gralla

March 16 A New York state agency unveiled its plans on Friday for a long-discussed project of a new Tappan Zee bridge over the Hudson River, saying that it should be attractively designed and strong enough to allow bus and rail services to be added later.

The new Tappan Zee bridge is needed to replace the one built in the 1950s that is in poor condition.

Whether the new bridge would include mass transit options or not has been a matter of debate as bus and rail could triple the estimated cost of $5.2 billion.

The New York State Thruway Authority said on Friday it specified its requirements in a 1,000-page Request for Proposals that it sent to the four groups of competing bidders. They will have up to July 27 to submit their bids.

The new bridge - double the width of the current one - will include a 12-foot-wide lane for bikes and walkers, and traffic updates on computerized billboards to alert motorists. The project also must have three new high-speed E-Z Pass lanes.

Andy O'Rourke, spokesman for the Thruway Authority, said, "We had the public hearings already and they just finished."

In addition to those two hearings, the public will have more chances to comment, he added, "through community meetings, where people can voice their opinions."

He also noted that a website - www.thenewtzb.ny.gov/ - "is accepting public comments now."

Regarding the construction schedule, O'Rourke told Reuters that "we're supposed to break ground before the end of this year. By early September, we should have awarded the contract. Each builder will give the Thruway their own cost estimate and timeline."

Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has also made it clear he wants an attractively designed bridge, according to the New York Thruway Authority.

"The bidders are required to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure visual quality and aesthetics on the bridge," the Thruway Authority said in a statement released on Friday.

The designs will be presented to the public.

Cuomo sped up the project, which languished for a decade, by getting the legislature to enact a law allowing it to be built as it is being designed. Some of the early work, such as assessing the river bed's composition, has already begun.

The governor has said the project is a candidate for a public-private partnership, although that would require enacting a new law permitting such deals. (Editing by Jan Paschal and Andrew Hay)