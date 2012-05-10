May 10 New York's $6 billion replacement of the
Tappan Zee Bridge across the Hudson River will be paid for
mainly with municipal bonds and earlier plans for a
public-private partnership have been scrapped, a state official
said on Thursday.
The new bridge, needed to replace the aging 1950s structure,
will be paid by a $2 billion federal loan, investments by
pension or private funds and bonds backed by tolls, said Thomas
Madison, executive director for the New York State Thruway
Authority which owns and operates the Tappan Zee Bridge.
Madison could not say how much debt would be issued or when
it might be sold, though construction could start late this year
and finish around 2017. He also said that additional federal
funding will be sought and the amount will depend on the
reauthorization of the federal transportation bill.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo previously said the
project was a candidate for a public-private partnership.
The idea was dropped on grounds it would take too long for
the state to enact a new law required to enter such a
partnership.
Four groups of bidders have until July 27 to submit their
design and build plans for the new bridge. A detailed financial
plan should be issued by late August.
The toll passenger cars now pay to drive across the bridge
will likely rise, Madison said.
Drivers heading toward New York City now pay a $5 cash toll
to drive across the Tappan Zee Bridge. In comparison, the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey charges a $12 cash toll for
cars using the George Washington Bridge.
"We will enact bridge tolls that are consistent with other
bridges in the area," he said.
Madison said the intent was to have the tolls on the new
bridge repay the bonds. He said he could not rule out the
possibility that the Thruway Authority would also have to raise
tolls throughout the 570-mile Thruway to help pay for the new
Tappan Zee Bridge.
Higher tolls could drive away motorists, and asked if the
state might have to back the debt, Madison said: "There's been
no talk of any state guarantee to ensure funding to support the
project."
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Andrew Hay)