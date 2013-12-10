NEW YORK Dec 10 A New York State commission is
proposing $2 billion in tax cuts over the next three years as
lawmakers prepare to wrangle over the state's $140 billion
budget early next year.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, appointed the commission
as part of his effort to reverse New York's image as a high-tax
state. The commission had a dual mandate to look at property
taxes and taxes seen as onerous to businesses.
Among its recommendations are a 2-year property tax freeze,
a cut in corporate tax to 6.5 percent, its lowest level since
1968, and reduction in tax on firms involved in manufacturing to
2.5 percent, its lowest level ever.
The proposals are likely to be a starting point for tax
reforms in Cuomo's budget proposals and updated financial plan
that he will present to state lawmakers in January.
"I look forward to working together with the legislature to
review these recommendations and continue our efforts to reverse
the state's reputation as a tax capital," Cuomo said.
The commission was chaired by former New York State Governor
George Pataki and former state Comptroller Carl McCall. Another
commission charged with making proposals to slim down the
state's entire tax code issued a report in November.
New York state ranks low in surveys of taxation and ease of
doing business. The state came last in recent report by the Tax
Foundation that faulted "complex, non-neutral taxes with
comparatively high rates."
The Cuomo administration believes that its prudent budgeting
policies, including capping state spending growth at 2 percent,
has given it a $2 billion surplus that it can use to cut taxes.
The state legislature, however, may have other ideas.
Tax cuts are not the only priority said New York Assembly
speaker Sheldon Silver. "At the same time it is important that
we have the resources necessary to fund vital programs including
education, universal pre-k and the DREAM Act," he said.
Elizabeth Lynam, a New York state budget analyst with the
Citizens Budget Commission said talk of a surplus may be
premature.
"The theory is if they keep their spending to 2 percent they
think that there will be excess resources, obviously that's a
stretch," she said. "We know the legislature tends to want to
spend money. If they suspect there's money there going to be a
lot of competing proposals put forward to spend that money."