By Daniel Wiessner
| ALBANY, N.Y., June 6
ALBANY, N.Y., June 6 New York's highest court
gave the green light on Thursday to New York City's new taxi
medallion plan, which is expected to generate over $1 billion in
four years and will more than double the number of cabs a
passenger can hail in the city.
The new law, known as the HAIL Act, which will create a new
class of taxis that will operate alongside the city's iconic
yellow cabs, will see the sale of up to 18,000 licenses for
livery cars to accept passengers in northern Manhattan and the
four other boroughs. It will also allow the sale of 2,000 new
medallions for wheelchair-accessible yellow taxis.
Challenged by taxi cab owners who said the value of their
medallions would be reduced by the addition of so many new ones,
the 2011 law was declared void by the state Supreme Court last
year, forcing New York City to curtail spending plans.
In a unanimous decision, the six-judge panel of the Court of
Appeals rejected arguments by the taxi groups that the plan,
championed by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was invalid because it
came in the form of a law adopted by the state legislature
instead of the city council.
"With this decision, we can finally bring safe, reliable
taxi service to the four and a half boroughs that don't
currently have it," Bloomberg said.
In 2012, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found
the state legislature had violated a constitutional principle
known as home rule, that bars it from passing laws affecting
specific municipalities unless lawmakers find a "substantial
state interest."
According to court filings from the taxi groups, Bloomberg
asked state lawmakers to pass the law after it became apparent
that the New York City Council would not support the plan.
The city, which amended its revenue forecasts pending the
final court decision, still expects $300 million of revenue in
the coming fiscal year from the sale of taxi medallions, half of
what it originally planned.
The city, which now has more than 13,000 yellow taxis, will
sell new medallions at $1,500 each, raising that price to $4,500
in three years. In May, the average price for existing
medallions sold at private auction was about $1 million.
The three yellow cab groups that sued to overturn the HAIL
Act all claimed the state had no substantial interest and had
usurped the authority over the taxi system that city officials
wielded for 75 years.
The Court of Appeals disagreed on Thursday.
"Efficient transportation services in the state's largest
city and international center of commerce is important to the
entire state," Judge Eugene Pigott wrote for the court.
Randy Mastro, who represented the Taxicab Service
Association, said that while the plan has been upheld, it will
likely spawn further litigation as it is implemented.
"The Bloomberg administration has overreached here, to the
detriment of the city's taxi industry, the riding public and
future administrations," Mastro said.
The ruling came as the city juggles at least two other legal
challenges to its taxi system.
Last month, a state appeals court temporarily blocked the
city from launching a pilot program that would allow passengers
to hail yellow cabs from their smartphones, as a group of livery
car companies appeals the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the
proposal.
The cases are Greater New York Taxi Association v. State of
New York; Taxicab Service Association v. State of New York;
Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade v. State of New York, New
York Court of Appeals Nos. 98-100.