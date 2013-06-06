ALBANY, N.Y., June 6 New York's highest court gave the green light on Thursday to New York City's new taxi medallion plan, which is expected to generate over $1 billion in four years and will more than double the number of cabs a passenger can hail in the city.

The new law, known as the HAIL Act, which will create a new class of taxis that will operate alongside the city's iconic yellow cabs, will see the sale of up to 18,000 licenses for livery cars to accept passengers in northern Manhattan and the four other boroughs. It will also allow the sale of 2,000 new medallions for wheelchair-accessible yellow taxis.

Challenged by taxi cab owners who said the value of their medallions would be reduced by the addition of so many new ones, the 2011 law was declared void by the state Supreme Court last year, forcing New York City to curtail spending plans.

In a unanimous decision, the six-judge panel of the Court of Appeals rejected arguments by the taxi groups that the plan, championed by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was invalid because it came in the form of a law adopted by the state legislature instead of the city council.

"With this decision, we can finally bring safe, reliable taxi service to the four and a half boroughs that don't currently have it," Bloomberg said.

In 2012, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found the state legislature had violated a constitutional principle known as home rule, that bars it from passing laws affecting specific municipalities unless lawmakers find a "substantial state interest."

According to court filings from the taxi groups, Bloomberg asked state lawmakers to pass the law after it became apparent that the New York City Council would not support the plan.

The city, which amended its revenue forecasts pending the final court decision, still expects $300 million of revenue in the coming fiscal year from the sale of taxi medallions, half of what it originally planned.

The city, which now has more than 13,000 yellow taxis, will sell new medallions at $1,500 each, raising that price to $4,500 in three years. In May, the average price for existing medallions sold at private auction was about $1 million.

The three yellow cab groups that sued to overturn the HAIL Act all claimed the state had no substantial interest and had usurped the authority over the taxi system that city officials wielded for 75 years.

The Court of Appeals disagreed on Thursday.

"Efficient transportation services in the state's largest city and international center of commerce is important to the entire state," Judge Eugene Pigott wrote for the court.

Randy Mastro, who represented the Taxicab Service Association, said that while the plan has been upheld, it will likely spawn further litigation as it is implemented.

"The Bloomberg administration has overreached here, to the detriment of the city's taxi industry, the riding public and future administrations," Mastro said.

The ruling came as the city juggles at least two other legal challenges to its taxi system.

Last month, a state appeals court temporarily blocked the city from launching a pilot program that would allow passengers to hail yellow cabs from their smartphones, as a group of livery car companies appeals the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the proposal.

The cases are Greater New York Taxi Association v. State of New York; Taxicab Service Association v. State of New York; Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade v. State of New York, New York Court of Appeals Nos. 98-100.