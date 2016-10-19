UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 New York Times Co said it had appointed Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, the son of the newspaper's chairman and publisher, as its deputy publisher.
The appointment would position Sulzberger to succeed his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., the newspaper said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2erMf99)
Sulzberger, 36, joined the New York Times in 2009 and was most recently an associate editor for strategy. His new appointment would be effective Nov. 1.
The appointment was approved by a selection committee that included representatives of The Times Co's senior management, its board and the Ochs-Sulzberger family trust.
Should he succeed his father, Sulzberger would represent the fifth generation of his family to serve as publisher since the family patriarch, Adolph S. Ochs, purchased the newspaper in 1896, the New York Times said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: