By Dan Wiessner

NEW YORK Aug 9 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's plan to raise tolls and fares was "a non-starter," adding his administration will review the authority's finances.

The Port Authority, known around the world for its role rebuilding the World Trade Center complex, also runs major Hudson River bridges and tunnels and the PATH commuter rail line between Lower Manhattan and New Jersey.

Last Friday, the cash-poor authority proposed raising electronic E-Z Pass fares to $12 from $8 in peak hours.

The basic PATH fare would climb by $1 to $2.75 in 2011. For more details, please see: [ID:nN1E77420Y].

The Democratic governor said his administration would examine which projects the authority plans to fund with the extra revenue from the proposed hikes.

"Is this a good time to be raising tolls? No, for many obvious reasons," Cuomo told Albany reporters.

A spokesman for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was not immediately available for comment.

The Republican governor, noting both he and Cuomo could veto the increases, was quoted on Monday by a trade publication, Transportation Nation, as saying:

"We're digging in. We're going to find out the information; we'll see where we go from here."

New York's first-year governor said before any increases are approved, agency officials should explain how they will cut costs and whether current projects are "smart" or not.

"There appear to be long-term problems at the Port (Authority) and the situation was developing for some time," the governor said.

A Port Authority spokesman was not immediately available.

Numerous business, labor and law enforcement groups have come out in support of the increases, which the Port Authority says are needed for its $33 billion capital plan.

Kathryn Wylde, the president of the Partnership for New York City, a business group, said infrastructure projects are needed to keep the economy growing, which has been Cuomo's priority since the legislative session ended in June.

"This toll hike is needed to raise funds that will allow work to continue on vital projects that aim to make New York more competitive," Wylde said in a statement.

The Port Authority's board will discuss the proposal at an Aug. 19 meeting after a series of nine public hearings. (Reporting by Dan Wiessner; Additional reporting by Joan Gralla and Edith Honan; Editing by Jan Paschal)