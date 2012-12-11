MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Two companies run an illegal monopoly in New York City's $100 million market for hop-on, hop-off bus tours, driving up prices for tourists in the city, state and federal antitrust authorities said in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.
Twin America LLC, a joint venture of operators Coach USA Inc and City Sights LLC, violates competition laws and should be dissolved, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement that it filed the suit with New York's state attorney general.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.