By Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK Dec 11 Two companies are driving up
prices for tourists in New York City by running an illegal
monopoly in the $100 million market for hop-on, hop-off bus
tours, state and federal antitrust authorities said in a lawsuit
filed on Tuesday.
Twin America LLC, a joint venture of former rivals Coach USA
Inc and City Sights LLC, violates competition laws and should be
dissolved, according to the suit filed in Manhattan federal
court.
Twin America vowed to contest the suit, saying the
government ignored improved service to customers since the 2009
joint venture.
Coach USA and City Sights both run open-topped,
double-decker buses that take tourists to more than 40 stops
such as Times Square, the Empire State Building and the World
Trade Center site.
They were once fierce competitors, with Coach long enjoying
a dominant position, but City Sights started gaining market
share in part by offering discounts, the lawsuit said.
Coach grew tired of the relentless competition and initiated
discussions with City Sights in 2008 that resulted in a joint
venture in March 2009, according to the lawsuit. The deal evenly
split management rights and divided profits 60-40 in Coach's
favor, the suit said.
The joint venture enabled the companies to raise prices 10
percent -- from $49 to $54 -- without fear of losing customers,
the suit said.
"Forming a monopoly that overcharges consumers is illegal
and will not be tolerated," New York State Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in a statement. "The iconic double-decker Gray
Line and City Sights buses are seen all over New York City but
few people know they are a monopoly that has led to higher
prices and less competition."
The lawsuit asks the court to order Twin America to divest
certain assets or dissolve the joint venture.
"We are very disappointed in the decision and allegations
made by the Department of Justice and the New York Attorney
General," George Lence, a spokesman for Twin America, said in a
statement. "These actions do not reflect the improvements,
increased services and greater value our joint venture has
delivered to customers over the past three years, despite a very
challenging economy."
An estimated 2 million of New York City's 50 million annual
visitors take the bus tours, generating $100 million in revenue,
Schneiderman's office said.