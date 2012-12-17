U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
Dec 17 The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority's sale of $728 million of revenue refunding bonds for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's bridges and tunnels has been put on hold until Wednesday, said Patrick McCoy, the MTA's finance director.
"We are watching market conditions until Wednesday. If we can get the deal in the market on Wednesday we will do so, if not it will be rescheduled until sometime in January," McCoy added.
In the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market, yields bounced back sharply from all-time record lows in the last six trading sessions. Prices of top-rated bonds, which fell sharply last week, were diving again on Monday amid investors' concerns over the bonds' tax-exempt status.
The Triborough deal, originally slated to price last Thursday, was postponed to this week and reduced from a planned $904 million, due to volatile market conditions.
The sale had been expected to have a one-day retail order period on Monday, with institutional pricing on Tuesday through lead manager Jefferies & Co.
The offer consists of $80 million of general revenue bonds and $648 million of subordinate revenue bonds.
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.