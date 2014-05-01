BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
NEW YORK May 1 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio could announce a deal as early as Thursday to settle a years-old labor dispute with city teachers who have been seeking retroactive pay worth up to $3.5 billion, according to a report in the New York Times.
The report, which cites 'an official involved in the talks', said the 9-year contract will include retroactive pay of about 8 percent of wages going back to 2009 and raises of up to two percent in subsequent years, as well as healthcare savings for the city.
Reuters reported in March that a broad outline of a deal, which would mark the teachers' first contract since 2009, would emerge at the end of April, potentially opening the door to a settlement with over 300,000 other city workers before the end of the city financial year on June 30. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Andrew Hay)
March 15 FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR JANET YELLEN HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE, WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.