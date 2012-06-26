(Adds details on jobs, Quinn's quote and budget background)
By Joan Gralla
June 25 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
and the City Council on Monday agreed on a $68.5 billion 2013
budget, which spares 20 fire companies fr om the ax an d increases
funding for day -care and after-school programs.
"We've again produced an on-time, balanced budget for our
city that doesn't raise taxes on New Yorkers, and that preserves
the essential services that keep our city strong," the mayor, a
political independent, said at a news conference.
Restoring the fire companies will cost $59 million.
Bloomberg did not reveal what was cut so the 20 fire
companies could be saved from the chopping block, along with day
care and after-school programs.
"There are so many balls in the air all the time," he said.
"Some things wind up on the floor. Some things wind up in the
budget."
The city has now won back more than 200 percent of the
private-sector jobs lost in the recession; the nation has only
regained about 40 percent, Bloomberg said. The recession from
December 2007 through June 2009 was the worst such downturn in
the U.S. economy since the Great Depression.
Funding for day-care and after-school programs was increased
by about $150 million to a total of about $417 million. More
than 50,000 children from low-income families will get day care
- 7,000 more than initially planned. Almost 30,000 slots for
after-school programs were restored.
"A budget is a statement of values, a statement of
priorities," Council Speaker Christine Quinn said. "Without a
doubt, our No. 1 priority is the importance of providing every
child with a quality education," she added.
MUSEUMS, LIBRARIES AND TAXI MEDALLIONS
Cultural institutions - such as museums - are a $6 billion
sector of the city's economy. Their funding will rise slightly
to $50 million. Libraries will get an extra $90 million,
enabling them to be open to the public an average of more than
five days a week.
The mayor said there would be "de minimus" layoffs in the
new budget. He didn't elaborate on how minimal those layoffs
might be, noting that this would be up to the city agencies
involved.
The jobs of 400 teachers' aides were saved, partly because
the union agreed to cut the amount of time they work each day by
half an hour, said Quinn, who is expected to seek the Democratic
mayoral nomination.
Bloomberg's third and final term as mayor concludes at the
end of 2013.
The City Council is expected to vote on the new budget in
the next few days.
At Monday's news conference, the mayor said he has increased
t he estimate of how much w ill be raised by selling 2,000 taxi
medallions to a total of $1.46 billion from $1 billion.
But the sales now will be spread out over three years.
Revenue for fiscal 2013 should total $635 million. Another $365
million will be raised from this one-shot deal in 2014 and $460
million in 2015.
Bloomberg said there would be an "enormous" hole in the
city's budget if taxi groups, which have sued the city to block
the taxi medallion sales, succeed in their court
battles.
The city's 2013 fiscal year starts on July 1.
The budget for the city's 2014 fiscal year has a deficit of
$2.5 billion, which Bloomberg said "is going to require an awful
lot of work" to close.
New York City has endured 11 rounds of budget cuts since
2007 that have saved nearly $6 billion.
To balance the new budget, Bloomberg is draining a reserve
fund he created to pay the healthcare costs of retired city
workers by taking out $1 billion.
Bloomberg brushed off a question about whether the city's
new budget relies too heavily on non-recurring revenues, though
he thanked District Attorney Cyrus Vance for winning legal
settlements. Most recently, ING Bank NV agreed to pay a
total of $619 million to settle claims it violated U.S.
sanctions against Cuba, Iran and other countries.
The city got about $150 million from that federal
settlement.
Lower interest rates are expected to reduce debt service by
about $90 million in the new budget.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by M.D. Golan and Jan
Paschal)