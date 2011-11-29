By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK Nov 29 Despite a budget crunch, New
York City might have to increase funding for programs to help
AIDS patients as its cost-cutting efforts have floundered and
the state or federal governments could slice spending, a new
report said on Tuesday.
New York City has one of the nation's largest populations
of people living with AIDS -- 66,398 patients in 2009, the most
recent data available.
The increase in this population has slowed from its 1990s
spike to an average of about 1,669 new patients a year,
according to the report by the Independent Budget Office. But
the city has little control over the number of patients
because doctors determine whether someone has AIDS.
Further, the city's cash crunch is far from unique.
New York state faces future deficits that run in the
multibillions of dollars while the federal government is
struggling to cut its own deficit.
The city will contribute about half of the total of $225
million earmarked for assisting AIDS patients with housing,
health and homemaker services, and the like in the current
budget, the report said.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a political independent, has
failed repeatedly to curb the costs of caring for AIDS
patients. Legal requirements Bloomberg could not overturn set
the number of caseload managers, and the City Council, led by
Democrats, repeatedly restored his cuts, the report said.
AIDS patients, who lived an average of just over 109 months
in 2008, also get the benefit of other public assistance, such
as Medicaid, the federal-state plan for the poor, elderly and
disabled, and the federal food stamp program, for example.
In November, Bloomberg did not propose any new cuts for the
HIV/AIDS programs, the report said.
"This may reflect that the city's efforts to find savings
in the HIV/AIDS Services Administration are not likely to get
any easier in the future," it added.
