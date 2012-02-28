NEW YORK Feb 28 The campaign treasurer
for the New York City comptroller on Tuesday was charged with
fraud for violating contribution limits and also charged with
obstructing the government's investigation of the suspected
fraud, the Manhattan U.S. attorney said on Tuesday.
Jia Hou, known as Jenny Hou, "is accused of participating in
a scheme that used 'straw donors' to funnel to the Campaign
large, illegal contributions that were well above the individual
limit authorized by the New York City Campaign Finance Board,"
according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and
Janice Fedarcyk, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New
York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Hou is the second person charged in the scheme, which has
damaged Comptroller John Liu's chances of winning the Democratic
nomination for mayor to replace Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013.
New York City's comptrollers oversee the city's finances
with audits and helps run the pension fund.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)