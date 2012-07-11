BRIEF-BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall announced in 2015
* BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall of 900,000 vehicles announced in 2015 Further company coverage:
July 11 Nearly $985 million of New York City long-term general obligation bonds were upgraded to Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service, due to a change in how it rates the relationship between the city and the banks providing letters of credit.
The two banks are JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, NA.
"Moody's has determined that there is a low level of default dependence between each bank and the City," the credit agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall of 900,000 vehicles announced in 2015 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 AutoNation Inc said on Friday fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations surged 31 percent despite dwindling profit margins on vehicle sales, thanks in part to a gain from the sale of assets.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve is putting a bigger focus on commercial real estate in its annual "stress test" of how well the largest U.S. banks would fare in another financial crisis.