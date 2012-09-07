UPDATE 1-U.S. rate hike prospects prop up German yields at one-week high
(Mayor's office corrects title)
Sept 6 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg named Senior Investment Officer Janice Emery as acting chief investment adviser of the city's pension funds, a mayoral spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Former Chief Investment Adviser Ranji Nagaswami has been hired by Bridgewater Associates LP, according to Bloomberg news.
The city pension funds have $130 billion in assets.
Emery has 20 years of experience working for public funds, corporate plans and charitable foundations. Before joining the Bloomberg administration, she was chief investment officer at Pinnacle West Capital Corp, the spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for Bridgewater was not immediately available. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent from 18.55 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.