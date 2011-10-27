NEW YORK Oct 27 New York City will put a chief
investment officer in charge of its $120 billion pension funds,
taking investment decisions away from five separate boards and
outside fund managers, city officials said on Thursday.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Comptroller John Liu and the
city's main unions, on a webcast news conference, said the new
chief investment officer would report to a new board made up of
representatives from the mayor's office, the comptroller's
office and the unions.
The comptroller would be relinquishing much of his
traditional authority over the five pension funds if the city's
plan is approved by the City Council, the state legislature and
the governor, the officials said.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)