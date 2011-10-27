(Recasts; adds quotes, details, background, byline)
By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK Oct 27 New York City plans to overhaul
its $120 billion pension funds by putting a chief investment
officer in charge in a move to both depoliticize the system and
improve returns, city officials said on Thursday.
Investment decisions are currently made by five separate
boards and outside fund managers.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Comptroller John Liu and the
city's main unions reported the proposed changes on a webcast
news conference.
"We're overhauling an antiquated pension management system
that has needed restructuring for generations -- depoliticizing
the process, further professionalizing the staff and
implementing industry best practices," Bloomberg said.
The chief investment officer would report to a new board
made up of representatives from the mayor's office, the
comptroller's office and the unions.
Liu, a Democrat, would be relinquishing much of his
traditional authority over the five pension funds if the plan
is approved by the city council, the state Legislature and the
governor, the officials said.
Outside investment managers, who now earn hundreds of
millions of dollars a year, would be replaced by in-house
staff.
The proposal marked a rare moment of peace between
Bloomberg and Liu, who have had a combative relationship, and
between Bloomberg and the unions, who are fighting his calls
for another tier of lower pension benefits and new healthcare
contributions.
The mayor, a political independent, and financial analysts
have warned the city cannot afford the current pension
benefits.
"The proposal aims to increase investment returns, lower
the city's pension costs, protect and strengthen pensions for
current and future retirees, enhance accountability and guard
against the possibility of fraud and corruption," the officials
said in a statement.
New York City's pension funds now have 58 trustees,
appointed by the unions, the mayor and the comptroller. With
three sets of trustees, union officials have said the system
safeguarded the pensions from fraud.
The new system, however, should be much more nimble because
investment decisions will be streamlined.
"Right now, if we want to make a change it's like turning
the Queen Mary around in the Hudson River," said Stephen
Cassidy, who leads the firefighters union, referring to the
current system of separate boards.
The term of the new chief investment officer would not
expire at the same time as that of the mayor in order to
insulate the position from politics.
The influence of politics on pension fund investments has
been in focus in New York state over the past couple of years
amid a broad probe into influence peddling related to the
awarding of lucrative pension investments. The probe also
brushed New York City's pension funds, with one consultant in
December 2010 agreeing to repay thousands of dollars in fees
received for helping a fund manager win business from the
city.
Liu said it will take a few months to turn the agreement in
principle into legislation and determine who will serve on the
new board.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler)