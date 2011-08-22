NEW YORK Aug 22 New York City may escape having to spend $1.6 billion to cap a reservoir with a huge concrete lid as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will reconsider its requirements, according to a U.S. senator.

The EPA requires open reservoirs to be covered with concrete or the water from them treated again to guard against the risk that parasitic diseases might be spread by animal droppings, Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said in a email on Sunday.

Like most states and cities around the nation, New York's tax revenue has not fully recovered from the recession. Mayor Michael Bloomberg has responded by ordering successive rounds of budget cuts and trimming capital spending.

Schumer noted that the money saved by not installing a concrete cap on the reservoir could be used for other water projects.

He said the EPA agreed to consider "if less costly protocols can achieve the same high level of water quality, especially because New York City is already building the Catskill-Delaware Water Ultraviolet Facility in Westchester that would further purify the water by killing the pathogens that cause cryptosporidiosis and giardia."

The concrete cap was proposed for the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers. New York City has spent decades protecting the drinking supply for nine million New Yorkers and some suburbanites by buying land around the watershed.

The city has one of the biggest U.S. unfiltered water systems and the city repeatedly has fought off federal rules that would require complying with what city officials view as overly costly and burdensome rules. For example, the city also has dodged building a multi-billion filtration plant. And it has safeguarded its water system from possible pollution from hydraulic fracturing. For details, see: [ID:nLDE760089].

Bloomberg in a statement noted the EPA's decision was not yet final. But "we are confident that the EPA will ultimately come to the conclusion...that the city does not need a 90-acre concrete cover to protect the water we are already successfully keeping clean," he said.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Andrew Hay)