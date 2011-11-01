By Joan Gralla
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 New York City has paid $898
million in subsidies to companies that promise more jobs and
not to move away, but has failed to track whether the firms
meet their commitments for each project, officials said on
Tuesday.
Financial services firms benefited the most from these
subsidies over a 23-year period, according to the city's
Independent Budget Office.
Finance companies' projects were the largest by far,
averaging $268 million, followed by information and media at
$196 million.
Under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the top projects that got
city subsidies were for sports and recreation, according to
the report.
But those data are skewed by the subsidies granted for new
stadiums for both major league baseball teams -- the Mets and
the Yankees -- under Mayor Michael Bloomberg's tenure.
The average construction projects were the smallest --
$2.5 million -- with wholesale trade projects averaging $4
million and manufacturing $4.7 million.
Over half of the 1,098 subsidized projects were in
Brooklyn and Queens, with over a quarter in Manhattan, the
report said.
New York City's subsidies include grants, tax credits,
tax-free financing and the use of public land through sales or
leases. For projects on state-owned land, the city charges
payments in lieu of taxes, which typically are lower than what
would be owed if property taxes were levied.
Despite the largesse, the report said: "It remains
impossible to make use of the data obtained from all of the
(city's) Economic Development Corporation's reports together
to evaluate the efficacy of the incentive projects in creating
jobs or the project's fiscal impact."
Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who
commissioned the report, has proposed legislation to require
the city to report the number and cost of jobs added at each
location. Currently, companies only report the total number of
people they employ in all five boroughs, "making it difficult
to determine whether subsidies for specific sites are
producing the jobs intended," he said.
David Lombino, a spokesman for the city's Economic
Development Corporation, said in a statement: "We fully
enforce all reporting requirements, which includes the change
in number of jobs at a project site, projected employment
growth and the amount of benefits a company has received to
date."
Under Bloomberg, the city has recaptured $55 million from
companies that failed to meet their promises.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal)