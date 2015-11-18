NEW YORK Nov 17 Taxi owners and lenders on
Tuesday sued New York City and its Taxi and Limousine
Commission, saying the proliferation of the popular ride-sharing
business Uber was destroying their businesses and threatening
their livelihoods.
The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court accused the
defendants of violating yellow cab drivers' exclusive right to
pick up passengers on the street by letting Uber drivers who
face fewer regulatory burdens pick up millions of passengers who
use smartphones to hail rides.
According to the complaint, the number of Uber rides in the
"core" of Manhattan increased by 3.82 million from April to June
2015 compared with a year earlier, while medallion cab pickups
fell by 3.83 million.
They said this had driven down the value of medallions,
which yellow cab drivers need to operate, by 40 percent from a
peak exceeding $1 million and caused more defaults.
Uber's rise also contributed to the July 22 bankruptcy of 22
companies run by taxi magnate Evgeny Freidman, and the state's
Sept. 18 seizure of Montauk Credit Union, which specialized in
medallion loans, the complaint said.
"Defendants' deliberate evisceration of medallion taxicab
hail exclusivity, and their ongoing arbitrary, disparate
regulatory treatment of the medallion taxicab industry, has and
continues to inflict catastrophic harm on this once iconic
industry, and the tens of thousands of hardworking men and women
that depend on it for their livelihood," the complaint said.
The Taxi and Limousine Commission referred requests for
comment to the city's law department. Nick Paolucci, a spokesman
there, said the city would review the complaint.
Plaintiffs include the Melrose, Progressive and Lomto
Federal credit unions, which said they have made more than 4,600
medallion loans worth over $2.4 billion.
Other plaintiffs include individual medallion owners, as
well as the Taxi Medallion Owner Driver Association Inc and
League of Mutual Taxi Owners Inc, which said that together they
represent about 4,000 medallion owners.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages,
including for alleged violations of cab drivers' property and
equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution.
It also seeks to ease cab drivers' regulatory burdens,
including a requirement that half of their cabs be accessible to
disabled people by 2020.
In September, a state judge in Queens County dismissed a
lawsuit by the credit union seeking to stop the city from
supporting Uber's expansion.
The case is Melrose Credit Union et al v. City of New York
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-09042.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)