By Joan Gralla
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 New York City, whose economy
rests on Wall Street's shoulders, has the most to fear from a
confidence-rattling economic shock because the city's budget is
prepared to adjust to a gradual decline, economists say.
The stock market's meltdown and the tens of thousands of
layoffs announced by the city's hometown financial industry
have not -- at least for now -- matched the stresses of
2008-2009.
"There's a difference in magnitude and certainly a
difference in the financial situation," said James Brown, a
labor analyst, at the state Department of Labor. Banks may not
be earning as much as expected, but he said: "No one's sitting
around talking about going out of business the next quarter."
What is not yet known is precisely how many bankers,
traders, analysts and brokers will lose their jobs in the city.
Pink slips likely will descend on many workers in other states
and countries. For details of layoffs at major banks, see:
[ID:nL6E7J11KC].
"Volatility and unpredictability is probably the best way
to characterize where we are now," State Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli told Reuters.
New financial jobs may be created despite layoffs. Wall
Street, which spent the last decade or so raising capital by
going public, might revisit the 1980s strategy of opening
boutiques.
Successful traders, hedge fund and private equity managers
and the like have the means, contacts and ability to set up
their own small shops, capitalizing on the likelihood that they
will be much less regulated than their former employers.
Though Wall Street usually restarts the city's
approximately $420 billion economy after a downturn, in the
last cycle, that role was performed by the leisure and
hospitality sector, followed by business services --
accounting, law, and advertising.
City Comptroller John Liu, citing the importance of the
financial industry, said: "The financial industry's particular
vulnerability to volatility is all the more reason the city
must aggressively diversify its employment and economic base."
New York City's economy has also benefited from its
universities and academic teaching hospitals, which added
23,700 jobs on a year-over-year basis through June.
The shrinking sectors were construction, manufacturing,
government, information, and other services in this period.
Positive economic props for the city include juicy
corporate profits that revived business travel. The sliding
dollar is luring more foreigners; the city's marketing arm says
tourism could top or match last year's record of 48 million
global and domestic visitors. They added $31.5 billion to the
city's economy -- nearly half of its current $66 billion
budget.
The ailing dollar also prompts foreigners to buy city
apartments which can cost less than in Tokyo and London.
Cash transactions, part of the city's trading culture, are
more common than elsewhere, economists say. It's not just "I
can get it for you wholesale," but "It's off the books."
Construction workers, doormen, dog-walkers, nannies, maids,
tutors, street fair vendors and a host of others likely add
billions of dollars to the economy every year, economists say.
NOTHING LIKE A DAME
Yet a few statistics show why the city usually rides the
same roller-coaster as Wall Street's profits.
Economists say each Wall Street job creates one to three
jobs in the service sector, from florists to lawyers. "When
Wall Street contracts, there's a reverberation in other sectors
of the economy tied to Wall Street," DiNapoli said.
The city gets about 7 percent of its personal income tax
and business tax revenue from this sector, he said. For each $1
million in bonuses, the city collects about $40,000 in taxes,
In 2010, cash bonuses averaged $128,530 per person.
And falling stock markets clip the city's economy by
shrinking the bank accounts -- and tax bills -- of the city's
well-to-do. Just 5,000 residents whose incomes topped $4
million a year paid nearly 39 percent of all the city's
personal income taxes in 2007, according to the mayor.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, once bashed for granting city
workers overly fat pay hikes, now wins praise from analysts for
raising reserves, ordering ten rounds of cuts since 2008, and
budgeting conservatively. Standard & Poor's said in a report:
"New York City's recent budgets and financial plan updates
incorporated weaker economic and revenue growth than has
actually occurred and we believe the the city has historically
moved swiftly to address projected budget gaps."
While S&P estimated the mayor will have to close more than
$14 billion of budget gaps from fiscal 2013 to 2015, it noted
this pattern of future deficits has persisted since 1982.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)