NEW YORK Oct 20 Wall Street shed 1,300 workers
in September, but New York City's economic engine still employs
more bankers and traders than a year-ago, the New York state
Department of Labor reported on Thursday.
Securities and commodities companies employed 169,400
people last month, versus 165,100 a year-ago.
Wall Street's work force had peaked in December 2000 at
200,300.
Unemployment rates for both New York City and New York
state were unchanged in September from August, at 8.7 percent
for the city and 8 percent for the state. The rates were down
from a year earlier, when the city's rate was 9.2 percent and
the state's was 8.4 percent.
"Over the past year, New York State has added nearly
100,000 private sector jobs," said Bohdan Wynnyk, deputy
director of the Labor Department's Division of Research and
Statistics, in a statement.
New York City's overall financial activities sector, which
includes insurance, commercial banking and credit
intermediation, cut 1,900 positions in September, but the
workforce remained higher than a year earlier -- at 439,200
versus 431,000.
Employment in the government sector, under pressure to
balance budgets, was down by 21,000, while the construction
industry cut 300 jobs.
On the upside, the information industry added 8,100 jobs,
boosting its work force to 162,600. Those jobs typically pay
much less than those on Wall Street.
And in a move typical for September, employment in
educational services rose, with 12,300 jobs added. The health
care and social assistance sector was flat.
The trade, transportation and utility sector hired 9,300
people, while retail trade hired 3,700 workers.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler)