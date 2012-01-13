Jan 13 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York may hold a one-time auction of about $7 billion of a block of mortgage bonds it assumed from American International Group Inc after being approached by a potential buyer, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The winner may need to buy all of the debt offered, Bloomberg said, citing one of the sources.

The sources also said a list of four or five dealers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, may be asked to assemble bids, Bloomberg said.

The Fed was not available for immediate comment.

The New York Fed last year held auctions of assets from its Maiden Lane II portfolio that was created during the depths of the financial crisis to absorb the troubled "private-label" mortgage bonds from AIG and help prevent the collapse of what was the world's largest insurer. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)