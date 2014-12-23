(Adds details, background)
Dec 23 Largest Canadian insurer Manulife
Financial Corp's U.S. unit will buy New York Life
Insurance Co's retirement services business for an undisclosed
amount.
New York Life will also assume 60 percent of certain life
insurance policies of Manulife's U.S. unit, John Hancock
Financial, on a reinsurance basis, the Canadian company said.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2015, will
increase John Hancock's retirement plan assets under
administration by 60 percent to about $135 billion.
The combined business will have 2.5 million plan
participants, Manulife said.
Manulife and Britain's Standard Life agreed in
September to a near-$4 billion deal for the Canadian operations
of the British insurer as part of a broader global tie-up.
