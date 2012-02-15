Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with healthcare and life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.
The U.S.-headquartered insurer has a close to 26 percent stake in Max New York Life, India's largest non-banking private insurance company, estimated to be worth around 35 billion rupees ($709 million), the report said.
Around one-third of the sale proceeds would be paid to Max India, it said citing a person familiar with the development.
"Our JV is a highly successful operation that provides important insurance products to the people of India. We do not comment on rumours," a New York Life spokesman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
A spokesman for Max India could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters. New York Life was not available outside its business hours.
Max India holds a 70 percent stake in the joint venture, and Indian lender Axis Bank owns the remaining 4 percent. ($1 = 49.3650 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.