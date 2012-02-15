(Adds Max India statement)
Feb 15 New York Life Insurance Co
is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with
life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times
reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.
There are no firm developments in the joint venture to
report, Max India said in response to the report.
The U.S.-headquartered insurer has a close to 26 percent
stake in Max New York Life, India's largest non-banking private
insurance company, estimated to be worth around 35 billion
rupees ($709 million), the report said.
Around one-third of the sale proceeds would be paid to Max
India, it said citing a person familiar with the development.
"As a high performing organization, there is interest shown
periodically by potential investors, to participate in our
future growth," Max India said. "However, there is no firm
development to report as of date."
Max India holds a 70 percent stake in the joint venture, and
Indian lender Axis Bank owns the remaining 4 percent.
"Our JV is a highly successful operation that provides
important insurance products to the people of India. We do not
comment on rumours," a New York Life spokesman was quoted as
saying by the newspaper.
Shares in Max India rose as much as 6.4 percent on
Wednesday, before closing 4.4 percent higher at 185.35 rupees.
The benchmark index rose 2.0 percent.
($1 = 49.3650 rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan, Aradhana Aravindan)