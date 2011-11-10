Nov 10 New York has reclaimed its position as the world's No. 1 city for commercial real estate investing, attracting $39.8 billion over the past 12 months, global real estate services company Savills LLC said in a report.

New York last topped the list in 2006, when the U.S. commercial real estate boom was near its peak.

Investment in New York commercial real estate rose 165 percent in the period, allowing the city to edge out No. 2 London, where investment totaled $34.9 billion. Beijing, Shanghai and Tokyo rounded out the top five.

"With investors seeking to stay risk-averse, global conditions are drawing buyers into cities such as New York and London, reinforcing the perceived stability offered by core investments in these gateway cities," Gerard Mason, Savills executive managing director, said in a statement on Thursday.

London remained the top city for overseas property investment, with one in every two dollars spent on real estate investment there over the past 12 months coming from abroad.

Overseas buyers also coveted properties in Paris, New York, Singapore and Beijing.

Smaller American cities, including some in Texas, Kentucky, the Carolinas and Tennessee, also benefited by attracting investors priced out of gateway cities such as New York.

Notable deals in New York included the $324 million purchase of the retail portion of 666 Fifth Ave by Spanish retailer Inditex SA (ITX.MC), owner of clothier Zara, and the Kuwaiti Investment Authority's purchase of 750 Seventh Ave for $485 million.

But many of the deals involved real estate investment trusts and pension funds that bought unremarkable office towers with mid-size price tags.

The other U.S. gateway cities of San Francisco, Washington, Boston and Los Angeles also were magnets for investment.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Ted Kerr)