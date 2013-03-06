March 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Wednesday it has assigned its AA rating to New York state's
tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds with a positive
outlook.
The rating agency also affirmed the state's AA outstanding
GO debt.
The rating reflects the state's strong and diverse economy,
conservative budgeting and solid debt, swap and capital planning
management policies, the rating agency said in a statement.
"The positive outlook reflects what we view as movement
toward structural budget balance, following two years of on-time
legislative budget enactment," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst David Hitchcock.
"In addition, New York state projects what we see as modest
general fund projected budget gaps in future years," Hitchcock
added.