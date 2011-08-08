NEW YORK Aug 8 New York state's pension fund proposed settling a $168 million securities law suit against National City Corporation on the same day it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors.

"The fund's complaint alleged that National City misrepresented the quality of its mortgages and home equity loans and the severity of its losses to investors," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

Without admitting wrongdoing, the company agreed to the settlement, which will be sent to U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver, for preliminary approval in the next few weeks, DiNapoli added. For details of the U.S. probe, see: [ID:nWEN7039].

