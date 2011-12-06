(Adds details, paragraphs 4-7)

NEW YORK Dec 6 New York's millionaires will pay higher taxes while 4.4 million middle-class and upper-income New Yorkers will get tax cuts under a reform plan the governor and legislature unveiled on Tuesday.

The new top income tax rate for those who earn more than $2 million will rise to 8.82 percent. Without the agreement, this rate would have fallen to 6.85 percent from the current top rate of 8.97 percent because a surcharge expires this year.

The pact, which still must be approved by both houses of the legislature, cuts the current rate for those who earn $40,000 to $150,000 a year to 6.45 percent from 6.85 percent.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had repeatedly vowed not to raise taxes despite the state's looming budget gaps.

Because of the surcharge, the highest tax rate will fall but the middle-class will be paying the lowest rate in 58 years. The governor's ability to forge a consensus contrasts with the federal government's impasse on revising income tax rates.

"Our state government has come together in a bipartisan manner to create jobs, grow our economy and, at the same time enact a fair tax plan that cuts taxes for the middle class," Cuomo said in a statement.

Those who earn $150,000 to $300,000 will pay a 6.65 percent rate, down from 6.85 percent. Those whose yearly incomes run from $300,000 to $2 million will all pay 6.85 percent, down from the current range of 7.85 percent to 8.97 percent.

The new tax brackets will only raise $1.9 billion, not enough to close both the $350 million hole in the current budget and the $3.5 billion deficit next year.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Andrew Hay)