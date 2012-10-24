By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Oct 24 The New York Times public
editor has questioned whether incoming chief executive Mark
Thompson, the former head of the BBC, is fit to serve as the
company's top official as a scandal shakes Britain's most
prestigious broadcaster.
One Wall Street analyst called for the New York Times Co,
which publishes its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, to
delay Thompson taking over the company. That added more pressure
on executives to address the matter on the company's earnings
conference call on Thursday.
The BBC has been damaged by the scandal involving one of its
most famous entertainers, the late Jimmy Savile, who is accused
of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls over the course
of six decades. Savile, the eccentric host of the "Top of the
Pops" music show, died last year at the age of 84.
Thompson held the top job as director general at the BBC
from 2004 until September and also held the title of
editor-in-chief, according to a description of the Director
General's duties on the BBC website.
"How likely is it that (Thompson) knew nothing?" New York
Times public editor Margaret Sullivan wrote in a blog post on
Tuesday.
"His integrity and decision-making are bound to affect The
Times and its journalism -- profoundly. It's worth considering
now whether he is the right person for the job, given this turn
of events."
A New York Times spokesman declined to comment.
No evidence has emerged in police and parliamentary
investigations that shows Thompson knew about the decision to
pull the Newsnight program or about Savile's alleged behavior.
Thompson did not respond immediately to an email seeking
comment about the public editor's column.
The allegations enveloping the British broadcaster hinge
partly on the BBC's decision last year to shelve a show at its
flagship "Newsnight" program investigating Savile. Rival
broadcaster ITV aired a bombshell report this month about Savile
and the claims against him, which had been rumored for years.
Last week, Thompson said in a statement, "I was not notified
or briefed about the Newsnight investigation, nor was I involved
in any way in the decision not to complete and air the
investigation."
In her post, Sullivan commended the paper for "reporting
this story regularly".
As public editor and a representative of readers, Sullivan
writes about issues affecting the newspaper independent from
News York Times management, including chairman and publisher
Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and executive editor Jill Abramson.
Since stepping into the role in September, she has already
made waves including a post that criticized the paper's decision
not to publish on the front page a story about a congressional
hearing into attacks on a U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya,
last month in which four Americans were killed.
A representative from Sullivan's office said she declined to
comment further on her blog about Thompson. An email sent to
Sulzberger seeking comment was not returned immediately.
Sullivan's post on Thompson follows New York Times former
executive editor Bill Keller, who wrote a column last week
drawing a parallel between Savile and Penn State football coach
Jerry Sandusky, who was recently sentenced to what amounts to
life imprisonment for molesting children.
The New York Times tapped Thompson in August as CEO, a role
that had been vacant eight months after the company ousted its
former CEO Janet Robinson last year.
Thompson is expected to start with the Times on Nov. 12. A
New York Times spokesman told the paper on Tuesday, "We believe
his experience and accomplishments make him the ideal person to
take the helm of the Times Company as we focus on growing our
businesses through digital and global expansion."
Like all Times executives, Thompson is an "at will"
employee meaning he can leave or the company can terminate his
employment at any time.
He stands to make $6 million next year including his base
salary, bonuses based on targets and $3 million in
performance-based options.
The unfolding Savile scandal has also caught the attention
of some analysts in the United States.
"The New York Times should delay (Thompson's) start date
until there is more clarity," said Doug Arthur, an analyst with
Evercore Partners who follows the New York Times.
"It seems to me he will have to attend a hearing in the UK
parliament. That is going to be a distraction. It's unfortunate.
It's an unexpected complication."
In a hearing with British lawmakers on Tuesday, BBC Director
General George Entwistle denied that the BBC helped cover up
allegations that Savile preyed on women.
Thompson said the Newsnight investigation was mentioned to
him by a journalist at a party last year, but he was later told
it was not going ahead for journalistic reasons.
"I was never formally notified about the Newsnight
investigation and was not briefed about the allegations they
were examining and to what extent, if at all, those allegations
related to Savile's work at the BBC," he said in a letter to a
British lawmaker on Tuesday.
Thompson added he would be happy to appear in front of the
parliamentary committee or any other inquiry in future.
In an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, Thompson
restated that he was not aware of the program until after it was
canceled.
"I talked to senior management in BBC News and reported the
conversation I had at the party and asked was there a problem,"
Thompson told the paper.
"I did not impede or stop the Newsnight investigation, nor
have I done anything else that could be construed as untoward or
unreasonable."
Newsnight's editor, Peter Rippon, stepped aside on Monday
after the BBC said his explanation for shelving the story had
been "inaccurate or incomplete".