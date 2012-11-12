Nov 11 The New York Times Co said it
will proceed with its plan for Mark Thompson to take over as CEO
on Monday, despite an intensifying scandal at the BBC that has
raised questions about his tenure at Britain's flagship
broadcasting company.
"He is going to be CEO beginning November 12," a New York
Times spokesman said on Sunday.
The New York Times maintained its confidence in the paper's
new chief following the news that George Entwistle, the
director-general of the BBC, said he was resigning from the
broadcaster on Saturday. Entwistle took the blame for a news
program at its flagship Newsnight, which aired a mistaken
allegation that a former British senior politician sexually
abused children.
The latest embarrassment comes as the BBC faces police and
other investigations into claims that hundreds of people, some
as young as 12, were sexually abused over the course of decades
by one of their top personalities, the late Jimmy Savile. It is
also facing awkward questions over how the same Newsnight
program - while Thompson was director-general - killed a report
that was investigating complaints against Savile and instead
aired laudatory shows commemorating Savile after he died last
year.
Thompson said he did not know about the nature of the
investigation by Newsnight into Savile, and had no involvement
in the decision to axe the report.
He later said he had a "chance meeting" with a journalist
who mentioned the Newsnight investigation into Savile, but said
he had not been told any of the details or the scale of the
problem.
Entwistle's departure and his acceptance of responsibility
for editorial decisions as director -general, adds pressure to
any evaluation of Thompson's role at the BBC and whether he was
ultimately accountable for the shelving of the Savile report.
Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for
comment regarding Entwistle's resignation. Earlier, he declined
to be interviewed about his plans for the New York Times.