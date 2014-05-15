(Adds more details about tension, background)
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK May 14 The New York Times Co
on Wednesday abruptly ousted the newspaper's top editor, Jill
Abramson, after less than three years in the job and named
managing editor Dean Baquet to replace her.
Baquet, 57, a Pulitzer prize-winning reporter and former
editor of the Los Angeles Times, becomes the paper's first
African-American editor.
Abramson, 60, became the Times' first woman executive editor
in 2011.
The shakeup is the latest sign of turmoil at the New York
Times Co, which is controlled by the Ochs-Sulzberger family. It
has been selling assets, cutting staff and looking for new
revenue sources as print advertising revenue declines.
While its shares have stabilized and its latest quarterly
earnings exceeded expectations, the Times' business model, like
that of other newspapers, remains under pressure. Abramson's
departure is the latest sign of upheaval in the management of
the paper and its publisher.
Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr abruptly ousted Janet
Robinson as chief executive officer three months after Abramson
was given the top job as editor. Robinson, who received a $24
million pay package, was replaced by Mark Thompson, the former
director general of the BBC.
Sulzberger told stunned staff members on Wednesday the
appointment of Baquet "would improve some aspects of the
management of the newsroom," according to his remarks obtained
by Reuters.
He did not elaborate on what those issues were but said
they did not relate to the direction of the journalism or the
paper's digital future.
"This is also not about any sort of disagreement between the
newsroom and the business side over the critical principle of an
independent newsroom," he said.
Thompson said in a statement: "Jill has been a brilliant and
supportive partner to me over the 18 months we've worked
together. She is handing over to Dean a newsroom in superb
form."
Abramson, who was not present at the meeting, did not
respond to a request for comment.
'LOVED MY RUN,' ABRAMSON SAYS
Abramson said in a statement, "I've loved my run at The
Times. I got to work with the best journalists in the world
doing so much stand-up journalism."
The New Yorker reported that Abramson had confronted Times'
executives after she discovered her pay and pension benefits
were less than those of Bill Keller, whom she succeeded, citing
an unnamed close associate of Abramson. (nyr.kr/1mYSQG6)
In a statement the Times said that Abramson's "total
compensation as executive editor was not considerably less than
Keller's. It was directly comparable."
The company also said Abramson's pension benefit is based on
her years of service and compensation.
Keller worked for the Times for three decades. He succeeded
Howell Raines, who left in 2003 after less than two years in the
post, following a plagiarism scandal involving reporter Jayson
Blair.
After Sulzberger made his remarks announcing Baquet's
promotion, the newsroom responded with long applause, according
to a source present at the meeting.
Baquet is a popular editor among journalists and was
hand-picked by Abramson to be her deputy when she ascended to
the top.
Baquet is known among staff for defying management. While he
was executive editor of the Los Angeles Times, owned by the
Tribune Co, he was ordered by executives in Chicago headquarters
to slash staff. He refused and shortly after lost his job.
Abramson joined the New York Times in 1997. Before that she
worked at The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this month she wrote
a personal essay published in the Times about her recovery after
being struck by a car.
New York Times shares fell 4.5 percent on the news but are
up 55 percent over the past year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Cynthia Osterman)