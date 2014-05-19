(Adds background)
By Ken Otterbourg and Jennifer Saba
WINSTON-SALEM/NEW YORK May 19 Ousted New York
Times editor Jill Abramson struck a defiant note on Monday in
her first public remarks since the newspaper fired her, urging a
group of university graduates to fight back in the face of
adversity.
"Some of you, and now I'm talking to anybody who has been
dumped ... You know the sting of losing and not getting
something you badly want. When that happens, show them what you
are made of," she said during a commencement speech at Wake
Forest University in North Carolina.
Abramson's remarks came less than a week after her dismissal
by publisher Arthur Sulzberger, which has triggered accusations
of sexism and management issues at the Times and cast a
spotlight on the internal politics of its newsroom. Sulzberger
is a member of the family that controls the New York Times Co
.
David Carr, the newspaper's media columnist, on Monday
compared the fallout from her firing to a bloody episode of
"Game of Thrones."
The media frenzy surrounding the circumstances comes on
reports that Abramson refused a payout package.
PERSONAL REFLECTIONS
While she acknowledged the controversy, Abramson never
directly addressed the acrimonious details during her speech.
Instead she touched on many influences in her life,
including her parents, Katharine Graham - who led her family's
newspaper as publisher of The Washington Post, and her Times
colleague James Risen.
She said her fighting spirit was lifted by a message sent to
her last week by Anita Hill, the attorney who had accused
Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during hearings on his
nomination as U.S. Supreme Court justice in 1991. Abramson
co-wrote a book with New Yorker writer Jane Mayer about Thomas.
"Anita wrote me last week to say she was proud of me. That
meant so much," Abramson said.
During her tenure at the Times, Abramson famously had the
newspaper's iconic "T" tattooed on her back. When asked if she
was going to remove it, she answered "not a chance."
"I thought it was great," said Kelley Thompson of Maumelle,
Arkansas, who was at Wake Forest to see her son graduate, after
Abramson's speech. "She approached it head-on. It was a
difficult problem and she didn't hide from it."
Abramson was the first woman to serve as the top editor of
the Times. She was replaced by her deputy Dean Baquet, who is
the first African-American to lead the newsroom.
SULZBERGER ON THE DEFENSIVE
In a statement on Saturday, Sulzberger defended his actions,
saying it was Abramson's management skills that led to her
firing. He ticked off a list of reasons for the decision,
including Abramson's "arbitrary decision-making and public
mistreatment of colleagues."
One incident that may have contributed directly to her
dismissal was Abramson's courting of Guardian editor Janine
Gibson to serve as her deputy without informing other senior
editors, according to media reports. That angered Baquet and
Sulzberger, the reports said.
In his statement, the publisher also flatly denied
accusations that Abramson was paid less as executive editor than
her predecessor or she was fired because of her gender.
In closing her speech, Abramson related an anecdote about
her mother's knitting projects: some of them turned out and
others were itchy, she said, but her mother never stopped
working hard and taking chances.
"So today, you gorgeous brilliant people, get on with your
knitting."
(Reporting by Ken Otterbourg in Winston-Salem and Jennifer Saba
in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb, Frances Kerry, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Bernard Orr)