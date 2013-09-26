Sept 26 New York Times Co said its
third-quarter total revenue was expected to increase on the
strength of its flagship newspaper subscriptions.
Mark Thompson, chief executive of The New York Times, said
advertising sales for both print and digital editions were
improving but the third quarter would likely see a decline of
about 3 percent each.
Thompson was speaking to investors and analysts at a
financial conference in New York on Thursday.
Circulation revenue was expected to rise 5 percent in the
third quarter while digital subscription additions would likely
be in line with the second quarter.
The company reported that total revenue declined almost 1
percent in the second quarter year over year. During the same
quarter, print advertising fell 6.8 percent and digital
advertising revenue was down 2.7 percent.