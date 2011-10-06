* Ups stake in New York Times Co to 8.1 pct from 7.5 pct

* NYT stock closes up 12.7 pct; down 39 pct yr-to-date

Oct 6 Carlos Slim, the Mexican billionaire who loaned the New York Times Co (NYT.N) $250 million, has upped his stake in the company for the third time in two months.

Slim now holds 8.1 percent of Class A shares of the New York Times, up from 7.5 percent in August. [ID:nN1E77N0GL]

Through the fund Inmobiliaria Carso S A, Slim purchased about 850,000 shares at prices ranging from $5.84 to $6.00 per share on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

Shares of the New York Times closed up 12.7 percent at $6.75 on Thursday. This year to date, the shares are down 38.8 percent.

The stocks of newspaper companies McClatchy (MNI.N) and Media General MEG.N closed up 8.8 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively.

The New York Times repaid a $250 million to Slim on Aug. 15, about five months earlier than expected.

Slim holds warrants to buy 15.9 million Class A shares of the company that expire on Jan. 15, 2015. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gary Hill)