* Martin Nisenholtz to retire at the end of the year
* Helped usher in nytimes.com pay model
Nov 7 Martin Nisenholtz, one of the newspaper
industry's leading digital pioneers, is leaving the New York
Times Co (NYT.N) after 16 years.
Nisenholtz, 56, plans to retire at the end of the year,
according to a memo to employees on Monday from New York Times
Chairman Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and Chief Executive Janet
Robinson.
As senior vice president of the company's digital
operations, Nisenholtz most recently helped oversee the New
York Times project to start charging users to read some of it
content on its flagship website and develop applications for
smartphones and tablet computers.
The pay model, which was launched in March, is being
closely watched by newspapers in the United States as they seek
additional forms of revenue to make up for a dwindling
advertising revenue. [ID:nN17267818]
So far, paid digital subscribers at nytimes.com and related
digital products was 324,000 at the end of the third quarter,
compared with 281,000 subscribers at the end of the second
quarter.
"When Martin Nisenholtz joined The New York Times Company
in 1995, we had zero Web page views. Indeed, we had zero Web
users. Further, we had no Web revenue," Sulzberger and Robinson
wrote.
"Today, thanks in large measure to Martin's vision and
leadership, our digital numbers are dramatically different."
Nisenholtz started with the New York Times in 1995 and
transforming the Grey Lady into one of the most read news
websites in world.
Before he joined the Times, he worked for ad firm Ogilvy
Group where he served as senior vice president and a member of
the operating committee at Ogilvy & Mather Direct. In 1983 he
created the Interactive Marketing Group.
Nisenholtz was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)