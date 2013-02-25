Feb 25 The New York Times Co said it would rename the global edition of its namesake newspaper, the International Herald Tribune (IHT), as the International New York Times.

The International New York Times, which will be available in print, on the Web and on mobile platforms, will be edited from Hong Kong, Paris, London and New York and launched later this year, the company said in a statement.

"Today's announcement comes after a thorough evaluation of our place in the global arena ... we believe there is significant potential to grow the number of New York Times subscribers outside of the United States," Chief Executive Mark Thompson said.