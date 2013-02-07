BRIEF-Marin software - CFO Catriona Fallon to resign, effective March 24
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
Feb 7 The New York Times Co on Thursday reported higher quarterly revenue as more people paid for its news products.
Total fourth-quarter revenue was $575.8 million, a 5.2 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $570.42 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The revenue increase also came after an additional week in the quarter.
The company reported earnings per share of 76 cents compared with 34 cents in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted for special items including severance costs, the company reported earnings of 32 cents a share, ahead of analysts' expectations of 31 cents.
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary