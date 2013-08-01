Aug 1 New York Times Co reported on
Thursday that revenue slipped almost 1 percent to $485.4
million, as gains in subscriptions to its flagship and other
newspapers could not offset declines in advertising.
Total operating profit for the second quarter was $53.4
million compared with $44.1 million in the same period a year
before.
"The increase in operating profit reflects the ongoing
evolution of our digital subscription initiatives on the
circulation side, the moderation of revenue declines on the
advertising side and the continued focus on managing costs," New
York Times CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement