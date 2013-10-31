By Jennifer Saba
Oct 31 New York Times Co reported higher
third-quarter revenue on Thursday after more readers paid for
its flagship newspaper and its digital products.
The company is relying on customers to open their wallets as
advertisers pull back from newspapers.
"Circulation is the star performer," said Ed Atornio, an
analyst with Benchmark Co.
Shares of New York Times Co rose 2 percent to $14.02 in
morning trade.
Circulation revenue climbed almost 5 percent and accounted
for 56 percent of total revenue.
Total revenue was up almost 2 percent to $361.7 million but
fell short of analysts' average forecast of $417.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Advertising revenue declines moderated at the New York Times
newspaper, down 2 percent to $138 million, but a persistent
slump clings to the industry.
More troubling is the decrease in digital advertising, once
touted as an area of growth as print sales wither. In the third
quarter, digital advertising fell 3.4 percent while print ad
revenue dropped 1.6 percent.
The turn in digital ad sales has to do with the rise of
advertising exchanges, which puts pressure on prices.
"One of the great assumptions that didn't work is that
digital advertising is going to grow - and it's not," said
Atornio.
New York Times Co is not alone in facing these hurdles. The
newspaper industry has been plagued with a drain in advertising
revenue both in print and digital for several years. Gannett Co
, the largest U.S. newspaper chain, reported a 4 percent
drop in revenue earlier this month because of weak advertising
revenue at its papers.
While Gannett is boosting its broadcast holdings to help
diversify its revenue stream, New York Time Co has taken the
opposite tack. It is down to its flagship newspaper after
selling the Boston Globe and its sister paper for $70 million,
the last vestiges of a once sprawling media company that
included TV stations, magazines and stakes in sports ventures.
The company took a charge of $34.3 million in the third
quarter to write down the value of the Globe.
Excluding the results of its New England newspaper
properties, New York Times Co reported a quarterly loss of $5.2
million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.9
million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding severance payments and a pension withdrawal
expense, the company reported a loss of a penny per share,
topping analysts' average forecast of a loss of 4 cents per
share.