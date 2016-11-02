UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
(Adds dropped word 'percent' in first paragraph)
Nov 2 The New York Times Co reported a 95.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by restructuring charges related to headcount reductions.
Net profit attributable to the newspaper publisher fell to $406,000, or break-even per share, in the third quarter, from $9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $363.6 million from $367.4 million. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital