* Raises stake in NY Times to 7.5 pct

* Increases ownership in Saks to 16.2 pct

NEW YORK Aug 24 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Helu made another move to increase his stakes in newspaper company New York Times Co (NYT.N) and upscale retailer Saks Inc SKS.N.

On Aug. 19, Slim purchased 450,000 Class A New York Times shares, raising his stake to 7.5 percent. He bought 279,000 Saks shares the same day, bringing his stake to 26.5 million shares, or 16.2 percent of the shares outstanding.

Just one day earlier, Slim boosted his ownership in New York Times and Saks to 7.3 percent and 16 percent, respectively, according to regulatory filings. [ID:nN1E77M0LG] (Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Phil Wahba; editing by John Wallace)