* Raises stake in NY Times to 7.5 pct
* Increases ownership in Saks to 16.2 pct
NEW YORK Aug 24 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim Helu made another move to increase his stakes in newspaper
company New York Times Co (NYT.N) and upscale retailer Saks Inc
SKS.N.
On Aug. 19, Slim purchased 450,000 Class A New York Times
shares, raising his stake to 7.5 percent. He bought 279,000
Saks shares the same day, bringing his stake to 26.5 million
shares, or 16.2 percent of the shares outstanding.
Just one day earlier, Slim boosted his ownership in New
York Times and Saks to 7.3 percent and 16 percent,
respectively, according to regulatory filings. [ID:nN1E77M0LG]
