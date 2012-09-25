Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 25 The New York Times Co will sell its remaining interest in online jobs search website Indeed.com, which is being acquired by Japan's executive search firm Recruit Co Ltd for an undisclosed amount.
New York Times, which publishes its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, said it expects to record an after-tax gain of about $100 million in the fourth quarter.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion