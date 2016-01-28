NEW YORK Jan 28 The editorial board of the New
York Times on Thursday called for a financial transaction tax on
the buying and selling of U.S. stocks, bonds and derivatives, an
idea that has gained traction in the Democratic presidential
campaign.
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and
Martin O'Malley have both called for a narrow tax on some
high-frequency trading firms' activities. Fellow Democratic
contender Bernie Sanders has called for a broader tax to raise
revenue from Wall Street, but his proposal would likely squeeze
investors too hard, the paper said. (nyti.ms/1Tpi8j7)
Republicans have said that no tax is a good tax.
The Times said a financial transaction tax that applies to
an array of transactions and is split between buyers and sellers
would be a progressive way to raise substantial government
revenue without harming the markets.
A tax of 0.1 percent could bring in $66 billion a year, with
most of the burden falling on the wealthiest Americans, who own
the most financial assets, the paper said, citing a study by the
nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. It said a tax rate of 0.3 percent
could bring in $76 billion a year, but that any higher a levy
would probably lead to less trading and lower revenues.
There are already financial transaction taxes in Britain,
Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong and other developed and
emerging markets, generally at rates of 0.1 percent to 0.5
percent on stock transfers, the Times said.
It added that 10 countries in the European Union, including
Germany and France, have agreed to apply a common financial
transaction tax starting in 2017, but said lobbying by
investment banks and hedge funds could weaken or even derail the
plan.
Setting the tax rate low at first and then raising it
gradually would help avoid potentially damaging effects on trade
volumes, volatility and the ability of markets to determine
asset prices, the paper said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Nick Zieminski)