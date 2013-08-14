UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 14 The New York Times website has been unavailable since late Wednesday morning, and it is not clear what is causing the outage.
People accessing nytimes.com get a message that the service is unavailable.
The Twitter feed for the New York Times said: "The New York Times Web site is experiencing technical difficulties. We expect to be back up shortly." It also directed readers to follow specific Twitter accounts for news.
New York Times Co spokeswomen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.