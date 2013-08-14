Aug 14 The New York Times website has been unavailable since late Wednesday morning, and it is not clear what is causing the outage.

People accessing nytimes.com get a message that the service is unavailable.

The Twitter feed for the New York Times said: "The New York Times Web site is experiencing technical difficulties. We expect to be back up shortly." It also directed readers to follow specific Twitter accounts for news.

New York Times Co spokeswomen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.