Nestle Purina 'Beggin' dog treat lawsuit is scrapped
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
WELLINGTON May 13 Media group APN News & Media Ltd on Friday announced that it had completed the institutional phase of its entitlement offer, raising A$160 million ($117.15 million). The media company on Wednesday had announced plans to spin off its New Zealand business and merge it with the local business of Australia's Fairfax Media Ltd.
The retail component of APN's entitlement offer would begin next week on May 18, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3657 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
LONDON, April 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of one of inner London's poorest boroughs have launched a legal challenge against plans to demolish 1,300 flats for low-income families to make way for a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) housing project managed by a private developer.