* Balloon catches fire before plunging to ground
* No survivors in worst NZ aviation disaster in 33 years
* Police, investigators identifying victims, seeking cause
* Witness reports balloon clipping power lines before fire
By Lincoln Feast
WELLINGTON, Jan 7 A hot air balloon burst
into flames and crashed in New Zealand early on Saturday,
killing all 11 people on board in the country's worst air
accident in more than three decades.
Police said the balloon appeared to have caught fire before
crashing into farmland near Carterton, about 80 km (50 miles)
northeast of Wellington on New Zealand's North Island.
"Sadly the pilot and 10 passengers onboard have not
survived," Wellington District Commander Superintendent Mike
Rusbatch said.
The accident occurred just before 7.30 am in calm, clear
weather in a region well known for hot air ballooning.
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. There were flames
licking up the side of the basket, right up the guy-ropes,"
David McKinlay told state-run Television New Zealand.
When the flames reached the canopy, the balloon plunged to
the ground, he said.
"There was a big, long pencil-like flame maybe 20 metres (65
feet) long, heading towards the ground at a terrible speed,"
McKinlay added.
Another witness told Fairfax NZ News he had seen the balloon
passing overhead and waved before it appeared to clip power
lines. Power was cut to the region for a period.
Two victims were reported to have jumped from the burning
balloon shortly before it crashed.
Police, who have cordoned off the crash site, said five
couples from across the wider Wellington region as well as the
pilot were on board. They are not yet releasing the names of the
victims until all family members have been informed.
The accident is the New Zealand's worst air disaster since
an Antarctic sight-seeing flight crashed into Mt Erebus in 1979,
killing all 257 people on board.
"It's a very sad time for all balloonists," said Martyn
Stacey, the president of the Balloon Aviation Association of New
Zealand.
"On the whole, aviation-wise, ballooning is one of the
safest forms of flying."
(Additional reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)