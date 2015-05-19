WELLINGTON May 19 New Zealand's markets watchdog has removed 23 offshore companies from the country's list of financial services providers on concerns that they are misleading clients about their businesses.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said on Tuesday it had also prevented additional firms from joining the Financial Services Provider Register (FSPR) on concerns that some foreign firms are trying to take advantage of New Zealand's company registration process.

"We are aware of instances where the FSPR is not being used for its intended purpose," FMA general counsel Liam Mason said in a statement.

"This is taking advantage of New Zealand's good reputation for being a well-regulated jurisdiction and a good place to do business."

Local agents were helping some offshore firms offering foreign exchange and other financial services to register in New Zealand by providing registered office facilities, the FMA said, giving the appearance that they offered services from New Zealand.

The FMA did not provide a list of the companies which were removed on Monday, but earlier in the month it issued a warning on Forex Trend Limited after receiving complaints that the company had failed to follow client instructions to withdraw funds from their accounts.

The watchdog said it had been advised by the local director of Forex Trend that the company was unable to meet its obligations to clients and intended to appoint a liquidator.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)